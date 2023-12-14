Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $27,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teleflex by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after buying an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Teleflex by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $464,515,000 after buying an additional 612,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,344,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after buying an additional 181,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Stock Performance

TFX traded up $5.84 on Thursday, hitting $248.47. 11,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,059. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

