Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Director David A. Sachs Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Terex Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $52.72 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Terex’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 440.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Terex

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.