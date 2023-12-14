TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of TVK opened at C$42.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$36.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$752.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.64. TerraVest Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$24.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.57.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

