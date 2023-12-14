The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Bought by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Boston Beer makes up approximately 3.0% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Boston Beer by 16.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boston Beer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 14.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.38.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM stock opened at $352.86 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $296.27 and a one year high of $420.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.41. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $601.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $36,199.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.