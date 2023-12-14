The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $145.65 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.47. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. Clorox’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.53.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

