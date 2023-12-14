The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target to $70.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $56.96.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.70 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 75.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.