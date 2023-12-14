The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.54. 233,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,840. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,695 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

