The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Decreased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,193.0% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 135,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 125,113 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,335,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.80 and a 200-day moving average of $125.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.