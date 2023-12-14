Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.9% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $518.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $473.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.