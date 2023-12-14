Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.8% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after buying an additional 406,136,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,111,439,000 after buying an additional 633,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,116,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,414,693,000 after purchasing an additional 55,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,544,130,000 after purchasing an additional 194,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $518.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $473.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

