TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $325.00

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $325.00 and last traded at $323.72, with a volume of 93341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $320.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.91.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLD

TopBuild Stock Up 3.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC grew its position in TopBuild by 42.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in TopBuild by 2.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in TopBuild by 59.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 5.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 1.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.