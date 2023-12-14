Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th.

Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$23.27 and a 52 week high of C$31.95.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Transcontinental from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

