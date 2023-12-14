TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Robert J. Small Sells 18,522 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total value of $18,482,918.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,522,809.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.0 %

TDG opened at $1,010.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $913.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $879.26. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $599.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,015.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $35.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

