Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.50 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.41.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 870.11% and a negative net margin of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Biotech
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.