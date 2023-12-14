Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.50 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 870.11% and a negative net margin of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

