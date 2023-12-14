Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $0.50 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.41.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 870.11% and a negative net margin of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
