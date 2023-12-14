Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Lifted to “Buy” at BTIG Research

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the travel company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

