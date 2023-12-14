Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Insider Jodi J. Caro Sells 1,804 Shares

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $493.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $409.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.89. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after buying an additional 2,301,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 260.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 56.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 556,809 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULTA

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.