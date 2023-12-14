Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 199 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,873 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up 0.4% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in EOG Resources by 302.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,113,534,000 after buying an additional 7,313,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $117.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.61. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.