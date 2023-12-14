Unison Advisors LLC Buys 76 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $240.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.87. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

