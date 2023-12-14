Unison Advisors LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Lennar makes up approximately 0.5% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Lennar by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,067,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,392,000 after purchasing an additional 102,601 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,057,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,362,000 after acquiring an additional 94,694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,598,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,797,000 after acquiring an additional 156,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after acquiring an additional 934,746 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Trading Up 1.6 %

LEN stock opened at $147.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.82. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

