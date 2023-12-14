Unison Advisors LLC Sells 996 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Unison Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,337,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 217,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 172,823 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,448,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 169,214 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 898.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 156,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,859,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,339,000 after acquiring an additional 149,484 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

DFEV opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $425.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $25.88.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

