Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Down 23.3% in November

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Valeo Stock Up 0.3 %

About Valeo

VLEEY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.17. 55,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,876. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Featured Stories

