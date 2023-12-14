Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Director William Sean Guest Acquires 31,100 Shares

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Director William Sean Guest bought 31,100 shares of Valeura Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,769.00.

Valeura Energy Price Performance

VLE stock opened at C$2.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.65. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.43 and a 52 week high of C$4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$288.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 137.84% and a net margin of 64.69%. The company had revenue of C$200.37 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.5689382 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

