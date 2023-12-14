Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Senior Officer Yacine Ben-Meriem Acquires 4,000 Shares

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Yacine Ben-Meriem bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,080.00.

Valeura Energy stock opened at C$2.90 on Thursday. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.43 and a 52 week high of C$4.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90. The stock has a market cap of C$294.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 137.84% and a net margin of 64.69%. The firm had revenue of C$200.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.5689382 earnings per share for the current year.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

