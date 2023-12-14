VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.46. 1,465,722 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.94.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.