VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,854 shares during the period. VanEck Short Muni ETF accounts for 1.1% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned 1.99% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 166,097 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 201.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 366,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 770.9% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 335,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 296,599 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 292,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the period.

SMB stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

