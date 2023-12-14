Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Purchased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up 0.9% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 624.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,410,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,535 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,896,000. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,056,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 163,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 113,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,124,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,721,000 after acquiring an additional 90,277 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VSGX opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.