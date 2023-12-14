Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Invictus Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,807 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.7% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,945,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,328,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 295,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,905,252. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. The company has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

