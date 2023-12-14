Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Cut by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 9.3% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000.

VUG stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $307.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,021. The company has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $309.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.30 and its 200-day moving average is $282.64.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

