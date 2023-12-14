Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Derbend Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,349,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,368,000 after purchasing an additional 147,461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VYM traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $111.87. 279,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,953. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

