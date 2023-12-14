Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGK traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $256.93. 72,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,298. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.37.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

