Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,307 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,210,000 after acquiring an additional 429,514 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.