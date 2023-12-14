Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Decreased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BSV opened at $76.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

