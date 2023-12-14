Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s 10th Largest Position

DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,068 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,089 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,737,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.2164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

