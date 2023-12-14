Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Lifted by Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.8% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 177,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 50,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,956.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 573,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,378,000 after purchasing an additional 554,570 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.2164 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

