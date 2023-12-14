Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Raised by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 2.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.32. 324,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,779. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1862 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

