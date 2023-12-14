Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Cut by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.4% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $234.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $234.43. The stock has a market cap of $330.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

