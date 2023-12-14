Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.60

Shares of Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.60 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 30.45 ($0.38), with a volume of 44133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.38).

Vector Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of £13.62 million, a P/E ratio of 752.75 and a beta of -0.13.

About Vector Capital

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Berkhamsted, the United Kingdom.

