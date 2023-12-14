Velas Price Tops $0.0129 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $32.69 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00091087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00026907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00015160 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,533,492,528 coins and its circulating supply is 2,533,492,526 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.