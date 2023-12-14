Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRNT. TD Cowen cut their target price on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRNT

Verint Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VRNT opened at $27.60 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 690.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 110,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 44,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,843,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 217,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.