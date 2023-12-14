VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $131,703.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,326.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
VeriSign Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $220.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.81.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.
VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.
