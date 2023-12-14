Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Insider Nicholas Daffan Sells 1,480 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicholas Daffan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

On Thursday, October 12th, Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $247.23 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $249.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.71, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after buying an additional 486,401,877 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,523,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,777,279,000 after buying an additional 392,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,929,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,626,000 after buying an additional 182,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,736,000 after buying an additional 49,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Argus began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.