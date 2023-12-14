VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VersaBank had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

VersaBank Price Performance

VersaBank stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. VersaBank has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $231.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of VersaBank from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VersaBank

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBNK. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in VersaBank by 11.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 115,141 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VersaBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VersaBank by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in VersaBank by 34.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

