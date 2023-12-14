Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $397.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $390.00 to $397.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $377.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $405.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.35 and a 200 day moving average of $352.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $282.21 and a one year high of $406.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

