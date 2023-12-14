Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Down 63.0% in November

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the November 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vext Science Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of Vext Science stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 32,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20. Vext Science has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.27.
About Vext Science
