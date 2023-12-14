Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Down 63.0% in November

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the November 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vext Science Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Vext Science stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 32,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20. Vext Science has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.27.

About Vext Science

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

