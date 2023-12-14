VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Mizuho

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.15.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.55 on Monday. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,430,000 after buying an additional 2,588,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,287,000 after buying an additional 428,141 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after buying an additional 4,477,196 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,461,000 after buying an additional 94,440 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

