VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
BSV stock opened at $76.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.15.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
