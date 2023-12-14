Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Down 95.3% in November

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the November 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VDMCY stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.22. 50,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,064. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. Vodacom Group has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $7.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Vodacom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.59%.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Vodacom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

