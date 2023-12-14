Wallace Advisory Group LLC Acquires 833 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 329,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 24,492 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,222,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 788,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,442,000 after buying an additional 38,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE FE opened at $38.51 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.00%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

