Wallace Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day moving average is $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.99 and a 12-month high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 75.60%.

In other news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QSR. Northcoast Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

